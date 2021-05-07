Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding image control fields in Block Content in Sanity

5 replies
Last updated: May 7, 2021
Are there any demo implementations of Block Content where there's added more controls for the placement of images within the Block Content? I'm thinking left/right alignment or centering, relative size of image (percentage), etc.? What is a recommended way of doing this?
May 7, 2021, 2:10 PM
Hey Øystein 👋
I usually use a 
string
field with a pre-defined set of options where I can map out the possible style variations. Here's a full example:
export default {
  name: 'imageBlock',
  title: 'Image block',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'image',
      title: 'Image',
      type: 'image',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
    {
      name: 'alt',
      title: 'Description of the image for screen readers',
      description: '⚡ Optional but highly encouraged to make content more accessible for visually impaired folks.',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'size',
      title: 'Size',
      type: 'string',
      initialValue: 'md',
      options: {
        list: [
          {
            value: 'sm',
            title: 'Small'
          },
          {
            value: 'md',
            title: 'Medium'
          },
          {
            value: 'lg',
            title: 'Large'
          },
        ]
      }
    },
    {
      name: 'alignment',
      title: 'Alignment',
      type: 'string',
      initialValue: 'center',
      options: {
        layout: 'radio',
        list: [
          {
            value: 'left',
            title: 'Left'
          },
          {
            value: 'center',
            title: 'Center'
          },
          {
            value: 'right',
            title: 'Right'
          },
        ]
      }
    },
  ],
}
May 7, 2021, 3:55 PM
Hey Øystein 👋
I usually use a 
string
field with a pre-defined set of options where I can map out the possible style variations. Here's a full example:
export default {
  name: 'imageBlock',
  title: 'Image block',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'image',
      title: 'Image',
      type: 'image',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
    {
      name: 'alt',
      title: 'Description of the image for screen readers',
      description: '⚡ Optional but highly encouraged to make content more accessible for visually impaired folks.',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'size',
      title: 'Size',
      type: 'string',
      initialValue: 'md',
      options: {
        list: [
          {
            value: 'sm',
            title: 'Small'
          },
          {
            value: 'md',
            title: 'Medium'
          },
          {
            value: 'lg',
            title: 'Large'
          },
        ]
      }
    },
    {
      name: 'alignment',
      title: 'Alignment',
      type: 'string',
      initialValue: 'center',
      options: {
        layout: 'radio',
        list: [
          {
            value: 'left',
            title: 'Left'
          },
          {
            value: 'center',
            title: 'Center'
          },
          {
            value: 'right',
            title: 'Right'
          },
        ]
      }
    },
  ],
}
May 7, 2021, 3:55 PM
Glad to explain parts that aren't clear 🙂
May 7, 2021, 3:55 PM
I see. So you just add the parameters you need as fields next to the image object? Do you do anything to change how the images within the block content is displayed in Sanity Studio?
May 7, 2021, 4:57 PM
Yup, I usually use a custom preview component that implements these parameters to let editors get a sense of what it'll look like in the front-end. If you have a React component library for your front-end, you could even render it wholesale in the studio!
May 7, 2021, 5:23 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.