/** * This component uses Portable Text to render a post body. * * You can learn more about Portable Text on: * <https://www.sanity.io/docs/block-content> * <https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext> * <https://portabletext.org/> * */ import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' import { apiVersion, dataset, projectId } from 'lib/sanity.api' import urlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' import { createClient } from 'next-sanity' import {getImageDimensions} from '@sanity/asset-utils' import styles from './PostBody.module.css' export default function PostBody({ content }) { const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, useCdn: false }) const SampleImageComponent = ({value, isInline}) => { const {width, height} = getImageDimensions(value) return ( <img src={urlBuilder(client) .image(value) .width(isInline ? 100 : 800) .fit('max') .auto('format') .url()} alt={value.alt || ' '} loading="lazy" style={{ // Display alongside text if image appears inside a block text span display: isInline ? 'inline-block' : 'block', // Avoid jumping around with aspect-ratio CSS property aspectRatio: width / height, }} /> ) } const components = { types: { image: SampleImageComponent, // Any other custom types you have in your content // Examples: mapLocation, contactForm, code, featuredProjects, latestNews, etc. }, } return ( <div className={`mx-auto max-w-2xl ${styles.portableText}`}> <PortableText value={content} components={components} /> </div> ) }