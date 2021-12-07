Adding simple formatting options in normal text fields in Sanity.io

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...
|Feb 1, 2021
|Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...
|Jan 25, 2021
|Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...
|Jan 1, 2021
|Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in Sanity
|Feb 25, 2021
|Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...
|Jan 29, 2021
|How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?
|Dec 7, 2020
|Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?
|Dec 3, 2020
|Best Headless Shopify Templates
|Feb 1, 2021
|Rendering nested block content
|Jan 18, 2021
|In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?
|Jan 11, 2021
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing