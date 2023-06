Adding simple formatting options in normal text fields in Sanity.io

πŸ™‚

tl;dr ... is it possible to add simple formating-options in normal text-fields?

block-content-to-react

markdown-input-plugin

Hi Sanity-Team and -Fans! I started with sanity a while ago for a big website with gatsby as the frontend and I'm loving itBut I have one issue I can't solve. Hopefully you can point me into the right direction...I use Portable Text for the main body of my pages and I've added a bunch of custom blocks to it for specific tasks. Like custom image/text-combinations or so. In Gatsby I useto output those and it works like a charm.But in some blocks I use just simple "text" fields when I need more space for userinput.My client now asks if I can provide simple formating-options in those fields and I can't figure out how to do that without having to rebuild the whole structure and working with custom schemas and references (which would be a nightmare)It doesn't have to be a whole new portable text/richtext field, but a simple textarea with bold, italc, link, headline-formats would be more then sufficient. I found the https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-markdown ) and this could be an option. But maybe you know something more userfriendly? I could create a custom parser for it in my frontend to make ** -> strong etc.Thanks in advance!