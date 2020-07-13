Best Tools to Use for Content Modelling
2 replies
Last updated: Jul 13, 2020
A
These articles have been great. We're finally getting started and trying to get my team on board. Does anyone have a suggestion for a program that may lend itself to such planning for non developers? Spreadsheets so far are great for initial thought but showing relationships have become difficult. Google has lead me to more spreadsheet examples. I thought about Miro, or maybe LucidChart possibly but jsut checking if anyone has any suggestions.
Jul 9, 2020, 11:13 PM
A
Glad you’re enjoying the articles so far! ☺️
I’ve been looking for a similar kind of program for a long time (and a have asked experts around the Content/UX circles),and as far as I can tell there’s nothing out there that solves the problem from a visual/GUI (flowchart maker) approach that
also delivers some kind of actionable schema that Devs would actually find useful.
My preference is to work with Sanity, and use the
content model graph plugin . FWIW - my background involves more content strategy and UI design than actual coding, but I still found it easy (and very empowering) to make functional schemas with Sanity. So perhaps perfect world = dev/content people pairing up in Sanity during early stages to work through relationships, etc.
If you can’t use Sanity for some reason, my non-dev suggestion would be to use AirTable for the initial relationship work. I find it much faster than something like Google sheets and much better at establishing relationships between things. Handoff from AirTable to code may have issues depending on the granularity of detail you require, but I can usually do a lot of content stress testing in AT during the early stages which solves problems for Devs. hope this helps? Feel free to ask more of course!
I’ve been looking for a similar kind of program for a long time (and a have asked experts around the Content/UX circles),and as far as I can tell there’s nothing out there that solves the problem from a visual/GUI (flowchart maker) approach that
also delivers some kind of actionable schema that Devs would actually find useful.
My preference is to work with Sanity, and use the
content model graph plugin . FWIW - my background involves more content strategy and UI design than actual coding, but I still found it easy (and very empowering) to make functional schemas with Sanity. So perhaps perfect world = dev/content people pairing up in Sanity during early stages to work through relationships, etc.
If you can’t use Sanity for some reason, my non-dev suggestion would be to use AirTable for the initial relationship work. I find it much faster than something like Google sheets and much better at establishing relationships between things. Handoff from AirTable to code may have issues depending on the granularity of detail you require, but I can usually do a lot of content stress testing in AT during the early stages which solves problems for Devs. hope this helps? Feel free to ask more of course!
Jul 13, 2020, 10:38 AM
A
I saw this pop up recently by
user S: perhaps it could be useful for your non-dev people? https://sanity-schema.simeongriggs.dev/
Jul 13, 2020, 10:44 AM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.