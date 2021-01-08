It seems to be an issue for all documents where we have more than one fieldset. The fieldset the studio renders last in the document will have focus issues.

(There is a minor bug also if you click the label of a control which is inside a fieldset when the focus is in a control outside that fieldset - the focus first jumps briefly to the first control inside the fieldset, causing a bit of jerk and potentially upward scrolling, then it jumps to the field you want focus in)

