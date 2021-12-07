Hi User, The short version is that by design, you can't self-host your data -- it is indeed managed by Sanity in the cloud -- but you have total control over the shape and content of the data. The studio is the principal client to your data set, and one way it gets configured, but you can also read, write, patch from other clients, or raw http.

And, if I understand the second part of your question correctly, it's a very common use case to use a static site builder that pulls data from your Sanity datastore, and then renders it to static html, wether it's on S3 or any other hosting provider.



And all that said, if you are a sysadmin and configuring AWS stuff directly is in your comfort zone, then that's awesome

😎 . However, you may already know this, but there are tons of services out there that abstract all that stuff away and make the build/deploy process extremely easy. A lot of that is in the starters below: