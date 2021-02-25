Skip to content
Can You Hook the GraphQL API Up to Something Like Apollo?

Last updated: Feb 25, 2021

Can you hook the graphql api up to something like apollo in order to access sanity with graphql in the same way that you can access it in gatsby but instead in NextJS? Or in any other way for that matter? And is it possible to do queries and mutations via the graphql api?

Feb 25, 2021, 4:58 PM

Yes it's possible to use graphql api with next.js (or any other framework) but you can't use mutations via the graphql api
https://www.sanity.io/docs/graphql#mutations-fa863fdd4c6a

Feb 25, 2021, 5:30 PM

and you can use any client you want, even native fetch or axios

Feb 25, 2021, 5:37 PM

