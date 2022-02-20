Clarification on document quotas and non-profit subscription requirements
12 replies
Last updated: Feb 20, 2022
Hello, I have a couple of questions about how Documents are counted in the quotas for each tier of Sanity’s plans. For instance, would a product sold via our site’s Shopify shop qualify as multiple Documents for each of its images and text fields — or is that counted as a single Document?Thanks in advance
Feb 6, 2022, 6:56 PM
Hi User. Each product would count as one document. Most field types (for example,
Assets (images and other files) are an exception to this rule. When you upload an asset, a document is created to represent it. This means each unique asset counts as one document.
Assets can be shared between documents. So you can have multiple documents using the same asset, and that asset only counts as one document.
stringand
slug) are a direct part of your document, so using those fields does not contribute to your document usage.
Feb 7, 2022, 12:38 PM
Hi User, thanks so much for this clarification. this is really useful.
Feb 8, 2022, 8:30 PM
May I ask one other question, about the non-profit subscription tier? Regarding the logo or the “Structure content powered by Sanity” line that needs to be included on the website in order to qualify for the non-profit tier, can you tell me about the restraints for how that should appear? Specifically in terms of font-size, placement, etc. And would it be possible for our website to include an additional line beneath this to provide extra context about Sanity.io ? It could be a line from Sanity’s own copy to provide context to the visitor to the page.
Feb 8, 2022, 8:33 PM
Hi User. I think we'd be very flexible with allowing you to add this in a way that makes sense for your site; I certainly don't imagine there'd be any problem with you adding an extra line to expand on what Sanity is. Have you submitted the non-profit application form yet? If so, I can follow this up with User (who handles non-profit applications).
Feb 9, 2022, 10:19 AM
Hi
user EWe submitted the non-profit application form — I was wondering if you could kindly connect me with User yes please. It would be great to hear if the team had a chance yet to review our application. We also had our designer produce a mockup of the Sanity credit line, I’m posting it here below for you / User to see. I would be grateful if you can let me know if this meets Sanity’s requirements. Many thanks :)
Feb 15, 2022, 1:27 PM
That's awesome, I'm so glad to hear you applied! I will pass your mockup along to User.
Feb 15, 2022, 4:51 PM
Hi
user Cthat’s great to hear; the text would indeed by linked to https://sanity.io/ . Apologies for the typo and well-spotted thank you 😅 I will correct that for sure!
Feb 15, 2022, 5:26 PM
user CAnd regarding our actual application, do you happen to know if that was received? It was submitted from my colleague User.
Feb 15, 2022, 5:30 PM
The application is not complete yet. As I've also relayed to your colleague we require some form of documentation of your non profit status, and a project ID for the project in question before moving on. The quickest and easiest way to proceed is probably just filling out the form again with the missing info, following the instructions outlined here .
Feb 15, 2022, 5:42 PM
Hi
user CThanks for your message. All clear, we will resubmit with the project ID and the non-profit documentation. By the way, regarding the project ID is it ok to use a project ID that I have for a Sanity Studio that I began working with for this project with our developers? We should be able to add the staff from the gallery to this project as users later, correct?
Feb 16, 2022, 11:33 AM
That should work fine. :)
Feb 16, 2022, 11:36 AM
user CThank you for letting me know 🙂 I resubmitted our application with the project ID and non-profit documentation.
Feb 20, 2022, 7:08 AM
