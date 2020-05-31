Non-profit Plan
If you are a non-profit organization: Apply for a free plan with advanced quotas!
Looking for our open-source plan?
We want to support non-profit organizations that work to make people’s lifes better in some way or form.
If you are involved in a non-profit and need structured content through APIs, you may be eligible for our non-profit plan:
- 90 days history retention
- 20 included users (pay-as-you-go for additional)
- 5 datasets (pay-as-you-go for additional)
- 15m API CDN requests pr/month
- 3m API requests pr/month
- 200GB asset storage
- 1TB bandwith pr/month
- 100k documents
To qualify for the non-profit plan, a project must adhere to the following criteria:
- Have some sort of documentation that proves that you are a non-profit organization. For example, a 501(c) status in the US, or similar in your country.
- You must feature a link to sanity.io on either your main page, or all your internal pages. You have two options:
- Use our logo:
- You may create your own link to https://www.sanity.io, which should read “Structured content powered by Sanity.io”.
- Must not be a commercial project, whether created by a company or an individual. This includes commercial support and hosting services.
Fill out form to apply. It might be a couple of days before we reply.