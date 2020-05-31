Looking for our open-source plan?

We want to support non-profit organizations that work to make people’s lifes better in some way or form.

If you are involved in a non-profit and need structured content through APIs, you may be eligible for our non-profit plan:

90 days history retention

20 included users (pay-as-you-go for additional)

5 datasets (pay-as-you-go for additional)

15m API CDN requests pr/month

3m API requests pr/month

200GB asset storage

1TB bandwith pr/month

100k documents

To qualify for the non-profit plan, a project must adhere to the following criteria:

Have some sort of documentation that proves that you are a non-profit organization. For example, a 501(c) status in the US, or similar in your country.

You must feature a link to sanity.io on either your main page, or all your internal pages. You have two options: Use our logo: SVG PNG You may create your own link to https://www.sanity.io, which should read “Structured content powered by Sanity.io”.

Must not be a commercial project, whether created by a company or an individual. This includes commercial support and hosting services.

Fill out form to apply. It might be a couple of days before we reply.