Sanity

Non-profit Plan

If you are a non-profit organization: Apply for a free plan with advanced quotas!

Looking for our open-source plan?

We want to support non-profit organizations that work to make people’s lifes better in some way or form.

If you are involved in a non-profit and need structured content through APIs, you may be eligible for our non-profit plan:

  • 90 days history retention
  • 20 included users (pay-as-you-go for additional)
  • 5 datasets (pay-as-you-go for additional)
  • 15m API CDN requests pr/month
  • 3m API requests pr/month
  • 200GB asset storage
  • 1TB bandwith pr/month
  • 100k documents

To qualify for the non-profit plan, a project must adhere to the following criteria:

  • Have some sort of documentation that proves that you are a non-profit organization. For example, a 501(c) status in the US, or similar in your country.
  • You must feature a link to sanity.io on either your main page, or all your internal pages. You have two options:
    • Use our logo:
    • You may create your own link to https://www.sanity.io, which should read “Structured content powered by Sanity.io”.
  • Must not be a commercial project, whether created by a company or an individual. This includes commercial support and hosting services.

Fill out form to apply. It might be a couple of days before we reply.

Updated on May 31, 2020

