Extending the Growth plan with paid add-ons

How to enable add-ons

To enable one of the add-ons for your Growth plan project you can:

Log into Manage Select your project from the dropdown labeled Select project or organization Navigate to the tab labeled Plan Scroll down to the Add-ons section and click See details on the add-on you wish to enable Click Enable add-on in the modal

The add-on is now enabled and will be billed in the subsequent billing cycle as a line item on your invoice.

Add-ons available

SAML single sign-on (SSO)

SAML single sign-on (SSO) enables you to control access to your Sanity project through a third-party identity provider, such as Okta, Google, or Azure Active Directory.

When a user logs in, they will be assigned a default role. You can configure which role is the default. Additional role mapping rules are available on the Enterprise plan.

Learn how to set up SAML SSO →

Dedicated support

The dedicated support add-on gives you access to direct technical support from Sanity's Support Engineers over email.

If you have questions about this add-on, you can contact our support team.

Increased quota

Extend the included quota of the Growth plan to:

API CDN requests: 5M (up from 1M)

API requests: 1M (up from 250k)

Bandwidth: 500GB (up from 100GB)

Assets: 500GB (up from 100GB)

Cost of additional usage remains unchanged, as listed on our Pricing page.

Extra datasets

Unlock up to 2 additional datasets for your project, increasing the maximum number of datasets from 2 to 4. Note that we only charge you when you create the additional dataset(s) – not when you enable this add-on.

Questions or feedback?

Please reach out to our support team if you have any questions about the paid add-ons. And if there's another feature you'd like to see here, we'd love to hear from you in our community Slack.