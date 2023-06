Those are definitely things I struggled to understand when I first got here, as well, and aren't specific to 11ty.When it comes to fetching data and using the JS client in general, this page of the docs will help you get a better understanding of it. There's a lot going on there, though, so for now it's probably better to focus on: installation configuring your client , and performing queries . Speaking of performing queries, you can learn how to use GROQ fairly quickly with this guide Portable Text and serializers are some of the hardest things to understand when you start off. This is a good introduction to setting up your first custom serializers.