Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Connecting Sanity to 11ty: tips on serializers, portable text, and fetching data.

7 replies
Last updated: Sep 16, 2021
Does anyone know of a reference or tutorial for connecting Sanity’s to an 11ty’s frontend? The Starters are fine, but I’d like to create it from scratch, and see how everything is connects.
Thanks.
Sep 15, 2021, 10:59 PM
Hey there! Unfortunately, I don't think anyone has published a guide for connecting to 11ty from scratch. The closest would be this guide , which sort of dissects how the blog starter works.
Sep 15, 2021, 11:12 PM
Thank you, but this article but omits how the code in the 
utils
and 
_data
foldres came to be. I’m missing a key ideas around serializers, portable text, fetching data, etc.
I got everything working, but do not quite understand how it works together.
Sep 15, 2021, 11:27 PM
Thank you, but this article but omits how the code in the 
utils
and 
_data
came to be. I’m missing a key ideas around serializers, portable text, fetching data, etc.
I got everything working, but do not quite understand how it works together.
Sep 15, 2021, 11:27 PM
When I figure it out, I’ll write my own article. 🙂
Sep 15, 2021, 11:27 PM
Those are definitely things I struggled to understand when I first got here, as well, and aren't specific to 11ty.
When it comes to fetching data and using the JS client in general,
this page of the docs will help you get a better understanding of it. There's a lot going on there, though, so for now it's probably better to focus on: installation , configuring your client , and performing queries . Speaking of performing queries, you can learn how to use GROQ fairly quickly with this guide .
Portable Text and serializers are some of the hardest things to understand when you start off.
This is a good introduction to setting up your first custom serializers.
Sep 15, 2021, 11:44 PM
Those are definitely things I struggled to understand when I first got here, as well, and aren't specific to 11ty.
When it comes to fetching data and using the JS client in general,
this page of the docs will help you get a better understanding of it. There's a lot going on there, though, so for now it's probably better to focus on: installation , configuring your client , and performing queries . Speaking of performing queries, you can learn how to use GROQ fairly quickly with this guide .
Portable Text and serializers are some of the hardest things to understand when you start off.
This is a good introduction to setting up your first custom serializers.
Sep 15, 2021, 11:44 PM
Thank you for the thoughtful response. I will look into your suggestions.
Sep 16, 2021, 1:36 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.