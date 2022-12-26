Creating a schema for single pages with a page builder in Sanity.io

🙂

[slug].tsx

./pages

./pages/posts/[slug].tsx

domain/SPECIFIC_SLUG

domain/posts/SPECIFIC_SLUG

I know starting with a new stack can be frustrating, but getting the basics first will make your progress much fasterYou can setup basic routing by just defining ain yourfolder instead of adding it intothe first solution will give youwhile the letter will give youhope that helps in the meantime