Customizing Sanity Studio layout with horizontal top navigation header

Hello! We’re looking into customizing the Sanity studio and want see if we can create a layout where there is a horizontal top navigation header with buttons that lead to editing different document types, i.e. a somewhat different layout than within the desk tool. We have some different ideas on how to solve this and would like to know how feasible each of these are:1.. This has the advantage that the Sanity studio layout already lists the tools horizontally on top, and that we can customize each tool completely with the help of e.g.. The downside is we have to reimplement a lot of functionality ourselves (unless there is a way to e.g. import the edit document panel part of the desk tool, with state handling etc?) 2.Probably involving the structure builder. Perhaps the leftmost pane can be styled to look like a top navigation menu instead? This might require hiding the default horizontal studio header (containing search, tools etc). If possible this is probably the most straightforward way? 3.If option 2 is not feasible, perhaps we could have separate desk tools for each document type, and then include them in the studio with different names. Not sure if this is possible, i.e. having copies of the same tool targeted separately via the parts system? So the question is which of these you think is possible or most convenient, or if there are other ways!