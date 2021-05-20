Skip to content
Discussion about private vs public datasets and the impact of using dots in document IDs

May 20, 2021
Any ideas why my query is returning no results when called from a google script, but returns results otherwise?
May 20, 2021, 8:15 PM
One thing that I could think of is if the dataset is set to private.
May 20, 2021, 8:23 PM
You can change between public (everyone can read) or private (need to be authed or have token to read)
May 20, 2021, 8:25 PM
It's definitely public, you can put that url in your address bar and it works
May 20, 2021, 8:26 PM
Nope, not for me
May 20, 2021, 8:26 PM
You probably have a token stored in your browser
May 20, 2021, 8:26 PM
oh you're right.. it doesn't work in a private window
May 20, 2021, 8:28 PM
didn't realise it would use your logged in session
May 20, 2021, 8:28 PM
but yeah..
May 20, 2021, 8:30 PM
Weird, I tested to set one of my datasets to private and the kept the other public and got the same result as you describe.. unfortunately that was my only idea 😕
May 20, 2021, 8:33 PM
Are your documents published? Do the 
_id
attributes contain a 
.
by any chance?
May 20, 2021, 8:34 PM
not sure what it means for a document to be published.. I've only been using the data lake so far
May 20, 2021, 8:34 PM
and the ids do have `.`s
May 20, 2021, 8:35 PM
I'll have a read up on document publishing
May 20, 2021, 8:35 PM
Ah. Common gotcha - https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids
Dots are treated as "paths", and the default security rules says that anything not within the "root path" is not public to unauthenticated users
May 20, 2021, 8:36 PM
So 
foo.bar
is "private", while 
foobar
is public. This is the way drafts work when you use the studio: they are documents with an ID prefix: 
drafts.someDocumentId
May 20, 2021, 8:36 PM
ah, I think I read that page at some point but it didn't sink in. I thought using paths in my ids was just going to give me more flexibility down the line
May 20, 2021, 8:37 PM
no big deal, token auth it is
May 20, 2021, 8:38 PM
👍
May 20, 2021, 8:38 PM
thanks for the help!
May 20, 2021, 8:39 PM
Happy to help!
May 20, 2021, 8:45 PM

