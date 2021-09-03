Skip to content
Last updated: Sep 3, 2021
{ name:"category",
title:"Category",
type:"reference",
to: { type: "category" },

inputComponent: conditionalFields,
options:{

condition: (document, parent) =&gt; parent.articleType != "shortStories"
},
},
I want to select multiple items from the dropdown is it possible?
Sep 1, 2021, 10:47 AM
i tried this but didn't work{
title: 'Category',
name: 'categories,
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{type: 'category'},

]
}
]
},
Sep 1, 2021, 11:28 AM
This above works but when i do :inputComponent: conditionalFields,
            options:{

              condition: (document, parent) =&gt; parent.articleType != "shortStories"
             },
it does not work it gives blank can anyone help me.
Sep 1, 2021, 12:19 PM
Yes, I am using the conditionalField package to hide that field when articleType=="shortStories". When i use conditionalField i am getting this above error but when i remove the conditionalField it works perfect.
Sep 2, 2021, 4:23 AM
I am using conditionalField file.import PropTypes from "prop-types";
import React from "react";
import * as PathUtils from '@sanity/util/paths'
import { FormBuilderInput, withDocument, withValuePath } from "part:@sanity/form-builder";


/**
* ConditionalField input component will wrap any regular input field configured
* with 
options.condition
in the schema. *
* 
option.condition
should be a function that accepts two parameters, 
document
* and 
parent
, and returns 
true
if the wrapped field should be shown. *
* Inspired by the following code examples:
* -
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1583362492389300?thread_ts=1583335061.341000&amp;cid=C9Z7RC3V1 * -
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/conditionalFieldsCustomInputComponent.js */

class ConditionalField extends React.Component {

// Declare shape of React properties
static propTypes = {
type: PropTypes.shape({
title: PropTypes.string,
options: PropTypes.shape({
condition: PropTypes.func.isRequired
}).isRequired
}).isRequired,
level: PropTypes.number,
focusPath: PropTypes.array,
onFocus: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onBlur: PropTypes.func.isRequired
};

// Reference to input element
_inputElement = React.createRef();

// Called by the Sanity form-builder when this input should receive focus
focus() {
if (this._inputElement.current) {
this._inputElement.current.focus();
}
}

// Renders the form input if condition function returns true
render() {
const { document, getValuePath, value, level, focusPath, onFocus, onBlur, onChange } = this.props;

// Extract type without 'inputComponent' (self reference) to avoid infinite loop
const { inputComponent, ...type } = this.props.type;

// Find the active field's parent object in the document
const parentPath = getValuePath().slice(0, -1); // &lt;- Remove current field from path
const parent = PathUtils.get(document, parentPath);

// Condition to evaluate if component should be shown, defaults to true
const defaultCondition = () =&gt; false;
const condition = (type.options &amp;&amp; type.options.condition) || defaultCondition;

if (!condition(document, parent)) {

// Hide component
return null;

/**
* ----------------------------------------------------------------
* QUESTION
* How can we also delete the field value from the stored document?
* Running patch unset seems inefficient if it unsets the field
* every time the Studio UI is rendered, even though the stored
* document has not changed, but might be an acceptable solution.
* ----------------------------------------------------------------
*/

} else {

// Render component
return (
&lt;div&gt;
&lt;FormBuilderInput
level={level}
ref={this._inputElement}
type={type}
value={value}
onChange={onChange}
path={[]}
// focusPath={focusPath}
onFocus={onFocus}
onBlur={onBlur}
/&gt;
&lt;/div&gt;
);

}

}

}

export default withValuePath(withDocument(ConditionalField));
Sep 2, 2021, 1:01 PM
When i use this in category it does not refer to category i guess so and adds empty item.
Sep 2, 2021, 1:21 PM
One thing that may help: we recently released conditional fields within out of the box Studios. If you upgrade your studio, you can take advantage of this and simplify your schema.
Sep 2, 2021, 5:14 PM
How to upgrade the studio how to use it
Sep 2, 2021, 5:36 PM
You can upgrade the studio using 
sanity upgrade
and the link in the reply above will take you through the usage!
Sep 2, 2021, 5:38 PM
{ name: "articleType",
type: "string",
title: "Select Article Type",
initialValue:"Text",
options: {

list: [
{ title: "Text", value: "Text" },
{ title: "Audio", value: "audio" },
{ title: "Video", value: "video" },
{title:"Habit Cards", value:"cards"},
{title:"Short Stories", value:"shortStories"},
],
},
},
{
title: 'Categories',
name: 'categories',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{type: 'category'},
]
}
],
hidden: ({ parent, value }) =&gt; parent.articleType==="shortStories",
},
I am doing this it does not display the category field in any condition can you please help.I want to hide when the articleType=="shortStories" how can i achieve that
Sep 3, 2021, 9:57 AM
It worked for me on restarting server! How can i restricted that selecting reference doesn't get duplicated? like same category name cannot be selected multiple times.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:14 AM
Also want to add on how can i do conditional validation like when this field is not hidden i want it to be required.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:18 AM
