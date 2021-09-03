{ name: "articleType",

type: "string",

title: "Select Article Type",

initialValue:"Text",

options: {



list: [

{ title: "Text", value: "Text" },

{ title: "Audio", value: "audio" },

{ title: "Video", value: "video" },

{title:"Habit Cards", value:"cards"},

{title:"Short Stories", value:"shortStories"},

],

},

},

{

title: 'Categories',

name: 'categories',

type: 'array',

of: [

{

type: 'reference',

to: [

{type: 'category'},

]

}

],

hidden: ({ parent, value }) => parent.articleType==="shortStories",

},

I am doing this it does not display the category field in any condition can you please help.I want to hide when the articleType=="shortStories" how can i achieve that

