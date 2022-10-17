🙂

// imageTest.js export default { name: "imageTest", type: "image", title: "Test Image", fields: [ { title: "Alternative text", name: "altText", type: "string", description: `Alt text for the image`, // try setting this 👇 to false and see what happens in your studio 😉 options: { isHighlighted: true // <-- make this field easily accessible } }, { title: "Image Credit", name: "credit", type: "string", // try setting this 👇 to false and see what happens in your studio 😉 options: { isHighlighted: true // <-- make this field easily accessible } } ], }

// testDoc.js export default { name: "testDoc", type: "document", title: "Test Doc", fields: [ { title: "Image test", name: "imageTest", type: "imageTest", options: { hotspot: true // <-- Defaults to false } }, ] }

So you need to change / understand 2 things: • schemas are objects, not functions, so you need to use the right way to write and export themSee how I export the schemas? That’s the right way• Image options, which are these fields are not editable within the upload workflow (which is your browser doing the work) but with the buttonwhich will also show you the hotspot options etc. Ylou can also make extra fields more accessible by adding aand make your editors always fill them in by setting validations. Another Tipp: try to refractor your schemas for readability, especially if you want to reuse your schemas (this makes your code more scalable).Hope that helps!(pics: one with highlighted and one without highlighted fields -> without makes them editable from a modal….)