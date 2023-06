_key

markDefs

randomKey

Looking at your tests for `block-tools` https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/tree/master/packages/%40sanity/block-tools/test/tests/HtmlDeserializer What are the conditions that should create a? From this source https://github.com/portabletext/portabletext#markdefs-array it sounds like it is only used with, but in the test folder,s are inserted everywhere! Also I created this example https://codesandbox.io/s/wizardly-dhawan-2iq4w?file=/input.html Where there are keys, but running this locally, there are no keys