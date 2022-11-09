Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on importing WordPress content into Sanity using `sanity exec` and block-tools.

9 replies
Last updated: Nov 9, 2022
Hello! Is there some sample code/examples/docs for how to run a script to import existing content using 
sanity exec
? Everything I’ve found so far seems to be code meant to run in a browser (and when trying to import my schema I get errors looking for the 
window
global)
Nov 9, 2022, 12:46 AM
Here's an example of a script that manipulates content that uses 
sanity exec
. What source are you trying to migrate from? Can you share the code you've tried?
Nov 9, 2022, 12:49 AM
Nov 9, 2022, 12:52 AM
I’m trying to pull in WordPress content using WPGraphQL and then import it using block-tools
Nov 9, 2022, 12:53 AM
The import piece isn’t there because it keeps failing just on importing the schema
Nov 9, 2022, 12:54 AM
Got it! I think I might know what the issue is. What does your 
schemaData
look like?
Sidenote: if I'm wrong,
this Wordpress to Sanity migration repo will come in handy for you.
Nov 9, 2022, 12:58 AM
I added my 
schema.js
to the Gist
Nov 9, 2022, 1:00 AM
Thanks. You don't need to concat all of your schema types here . the 
.compile()
method takes an object that contains a block content array. So, your 
schemaData
can be as simple as this:
const schemaData = {
  name: 'myBlog',
  types: [
    {
      type: 'object',
      name: 'blogPost',
      fields: [
        {
          title: 'Title',
          type: 'string',
          name: 'title',
        },
        {
          title: 'Body',
          name: 'body',
          type: 'array',
          of: [{ type: 'block' }],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}
You should be able to pass that directly to your 
Schema.compile
.
Nov 9, 2022, 1:11 AM
Yep, that did it!
But if I want to try to parse WordPress blocks into Sanity block types, do I need to copy those into this other schema? (For instance, I want to convert 
&lt;figure class="wp-block-gallery"&gt;
into a 
gallery
object)
Nov 9, 2022, 1:26 AM
Dope! You don't need to specify that schema during the migration but you will need to create a rule for the deserialization of those other types. For example, this would handle code and images for that default schema:
export const blockContentType = defaultSchema
  .get('blogPost')
  .fields.find(field =&gt; field.name === 'body').type;

export const generateBlocks = field =&gt;
  blockTools.htmlToBlocks(field, blockContentType, {
    rules: [
      // Special rule for code blocks
      {
        deserialize(el, next, block) {
          if (el.tagName.toLowerCase() != 'pre') {
            return undefined;
          }
          const code = el.children[0];
          const childNodes =
            code &amp;&amp; code.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'code'
              ? code.childNodes
              : el.childNodes;
          let text = '';
          childNodes.forEach(node =&gt; {
            text += node.textContent;
          });
          // Return this as an own block (via block helper function), instead of appending it to a default block's children
          return block({
            _type: 'code',
            language: 'javascript',
            text: text,
          });
        },
      },
      {
        deserialize (el, next, block) {
          if (el.tagName === 'IMG') {
            return block({
                children: [],
                _sanityAsset: `image@${el
                  .getAttribute('src')
                  .replace(/^\/\//, 'https://')}`
            })
          }

          if (
            el.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'p' &amp;&amp;
            el.childNodes.length === 1 &amp;&amp;
            el.childNodes.tagName &amp;&amp;
            el.childNodes[0].tagName.toLowerCase() === 'img'
          ) {
            return block({
                _sanityAsset: `image@${el.childNodes[0]
                  .getAttribute('src')
                  .replace(/^\/\//, 'https://')}`
            })
          }
          // Only convert block-level images, for now
          return undefined
        }
      }
    ],
  });
You'll need that other schema you created in the Studio, though! You can just add it to the Studio's schema folder.
Nov 9, 2022, 1:33 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.