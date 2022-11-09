export const blockContentType = defaultSchema .get('blogPost') .fields.find(field => field.name === 'body').type; export const generateBlocks = field => blockTools.htmlToBlocks(field, blockContentType, { rules: [ // Special rule for code blocks { deserialize(el, next, block) { if (el.tagName.toLowerCase() != 'pre') { return undefined; } const code = el.children[0]; const childNodes = code && code.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'code' ? code.childNodes : el.childNodes; let text = ''; childNodes.forEach(node => { text += node.textContent; }); // Return this as an own block (via block helper function), instead of appending it to a default block's children return block({ _type: 'code', language: 'javascript', text: text, }); }, }, { deserialize (el, next, block) { if (el.tagName === 'IMG') { return block({ children: [], _sanityAsset: `image@${el .getAttribute('src') .replace(/^\/\//, 'https://')}` }) } if ( el.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'p' && el.childNodes.length === 1 && el.childNodes.tagName && el.childNodes[0].tagName.toLowerCase() === 'img' ) { return block({ _sanityAsset: `image@${el.childNodes[0] .getAttribute('src') .replace(/^\/\//, 'https://')}` }) } // Only convert block-level images, for now return undefined } } ], });

Dope! You don't need to specify that schema during the migration but you will need to create a rule for the deserialization of those other types. For example, this would handle code and images for that default schema:You'll need that other schema you created in the Studio, though! You can just add it to the Studio's schema folder.