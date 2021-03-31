i’m evaluating CMSs for a project and i like the look of sanity but am a bit wary of the pricing.

specifically, i’ve seen various discussions in here about people unexpectedly burning through all their API usage due to e.g. the studio making lots of API calls when editing, and when i checked the stats for my test account a while ago they were definitely much closer to the usage limit than i would expect, given the small amount of testing i had done



i know its tricky as every site is different, but was wondering if anyone could say whether they were surprised by the costs of sanity compared to what they expected? basically i am comparing to fixed price solutions like Storyblok and Dato, but its hard to advise the client without really understanding how much usage editing specifically will generate

