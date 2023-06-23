const Body = (props)=> { // we pass the content, width & height of the images into each instance of the Body component // content is our array of blocks const { content, imgWidth, imgHeight } = props; const customBlockComponents = { // first we tackle our custom block types types: { image: ({value}) => { // we need to get the image source url, and since @sanity/image-url will give us optimised images for each instance we use it const imgUrl = urlForImage(value.assset).height(imgHeight).width(imgWidth).url() return <Image width={imgWidth} height={imgHeight} alt={value.alt} src={imgUrl} sizes="100vw" priority={false} /> }, }, // then we define how the annotations should be rendered marks: { link: ({children, value}) => { const rel = !value.href.startsWith('/') ? 'noreferrer noopener' : undefined return ( <a href={value.href} target='_blank' rel={rel}> {children} </a> ) }, internalLink: ({children, value}) => { return ( <a href={value.href}> {children} </a> ) }, }, } return <PortableText value={content} components={customBlockComponents} /> }