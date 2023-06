Error migrating data with CLI due to non-existent document reference

--replace

sanity:client [589] Response body: { "error": { "description": "Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s)", "items": [ { "error": { "description": "Document \"landingPage\" references non-existent document \"6e064ed9-c668-4084-a803-8166a5a970f1\"", "id": "landingPage", "referenceID": "6e064ed9-c668-4084-a803-8166a5a970f1", "type": "documentReferenceDoesNotExistError" }, "index": 0 } ], "type": "mutationError" }

landingPage

I have a singleton document set up following the guide here: https://www.sanity.io/guides/singleton-document When I attempt to migrate data from staging to production using the CLI with, I get the following error:The only reference to this document is in the desk structure per that guide. Is there a way to get around this? I’m also confused becauseis not any of our types