Error querying data from Sanity API in Gatsby component

query { allProject { title subtitle description mainImage { asset { url } } tech url dates } }

const {data} =useStaticQuery(graphql` query getProjects { allProject { title subtitle description mainImage { asset { url } } tech url dates } } `);

Hi, this might be a very very basic question I apologize. I’ve made a new document type (Project) and added 4 projects to the CMS. When I run the following query on the API playground (at the API link), it works fine and I get all the data I need.But, when I run this same query in my Gatsby component,I get this error:“There was an error in your GraphQL query:Cannot query field “allProject” on type “Query”.If you don’t expect “allProject” to exist on the type “Query” it is most likely a typo.However, if you expect “allProject” to exist there are a couple of solutions to common problems:”This is the code in my Gatsby component. I have made sure to deploy the API and reload my devs server.I am new to development, and I got this structure from other people’s code on the internet. What might be going wrong? I’ve tried to read Sanity’s documentation but I couldn’t really make sense of it.