import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder";

import * as I18nS from "sanity-plugin-intl-input/lib/structure";

import { i18n } from "./schemas/documentTranslation";

import SeoPane from "sanity-plugin-seo-pane";

import {

GrDocumentText as FieldIcon,

GrMultiple as DocumentIcon,

GrTextAlignLeft as PostIcon,

GrUser as AuthorIcon,

GrArticle as ArticleIcon,

} from "react-icons/gr";

export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) => {

if (props.schemaType === "post") {

return S.document().views([

I18nS.getDocumentNodeViewsForSchemaType(props.schemaType),

S.view

.component(SeoPane)

.options({

seo.keywords

seo.synonyms

url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc),

})

.title("SEO"),

]);

}

return S.document().views([

S.view

.component(SeoPane)

.options({

seo.keywords

seo.synonyms

url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc),

})

.title("SEO"),

]);

};

export default () =>

S.list()

.title("Content")

.items([

S.listItem()

.title("Field level")

.icon(FieldIcon)

.child(

S.list()

.id("field-level")

.title("Field level translations")

.items([

S.documentTypeListItem("article").icon(ArticleIcon),

S.documentTypeListItem("author").icon(AuthorIcon),

])

),

S.listItem()

.title("Document level")

.icon(DocumentIcon)

.child(

S.list()

.id("doc-level")

.title("Document level translations")

.items([

S.listItem()

.title("Post")

.id("post-docs")

.icon(PostIcon)

.schemaType("post")

.child(

S.documentList()

.id("post")

.title("Posts")

// Use a GROQ filter to get documents.

.filter(

'_type == "post" && (!defined(_lang) || _lang == $baseLang)'

)

.params({ baseLang: i18n.base })

.canHandleIntent((_name, params, _context) => {

// Assume we can handle all intents (actions) regarding post documents

return params.type === "post";

})

),

])

),

]);

Not sure I put the component inside the view correctly.Grateful for all support I can get.`keywords:,` `synonyms:,``keywords:,` `synonyms:,`