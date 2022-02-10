Skip to content
Error using @portabletext/react instead of @sanity/block-content-to-react

9 replies
Last updated: Feb 10, 2022
Just started using 
@portabletext/react
in favor of 
@sanity/block-content-to-react
. I had a custom serializer which worked correctly with the old sanity lib, but errors using the new portabletext lib. Here is the 
types
section of the components I pass to the 
PortableText
component:
  types: {
    /* eslint-disable-next-line react/display-name */
    authorReference: ({ node }) =&gt; &lt;span&gt;{node.author.name}&lt;/span&gt;,
    mainImage: Figure,
    'github.gist': ({node}) =&gt; {
      const { id, file } = node;
      return &lt;Gist id={id} file={file ? file : undefined }/&gt;;
    }
  },
and this is the error I receive on the 
github.gist
handler:
WebpackError: TypeError: Cannot destructure property 'id' of 'node' as it is undefined.
I can’t find anything special in the migration guide that I should do to make this work. It was working before…
🤔
Feb 8, 2022, 7:06 PM
Here is a sample value of a 
github.gist
from one of my documents:
          {
            "_key": "257a2def14fd",
            "_type": "github.gist",
            "file": "run-app.sh",
            "id": "5995ea726914f280afb3"
          },
Feb 8, 2022, 7:12 PM
… and an error in my browser console when running the 
dev
server:
Warning: Cannot update a component (`DevOverlay`) while rendering a different component (`githubGist`). To locate the bad setState() call inside `githubGist`, follow the stack trace as described in <https://reactjs.org/link/setstate-in-render>
githubGist@webpack-internal:///./src/components/serializers.js:32:18
PortableText@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@portabletext/react/dist/react-portable-text.esm.js:164:22
MyPortableText@webpack-internal:///./src/components/portableText.js:21:16
div
div
div
Container@webpack-internal:///./src/components/container.js:16:18
article
BlogPost@webpack-internal:///./src/components/blog-post.js:30:18
div
Layout@webpack-internal:///./src/components/layout.js:20:18
LayoutContainer@webpack-internal:///./src/containers/layout.js:21:66
BlogPostTemplate@webpack-internal:///./src/templates/blog-post.js:27:14
PageRenderer@webpack-internal:///./.cache/page-renderer.js:23:29
PageQueryStore@webpack-internal:///./.cache/query-result-store.js:39:30
RouteHandler
div
FocusHandlerImpl@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:359:20
FocusHandler@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:330:13
RouterImpl@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:235:20
Location@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:64:18
Router
ScrollHandler@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/gatsby-react-router-scroll/scroll-handler.js:36:35
RouteUpdates@webpack-internal:///./.cache/navigation.js:294:32
EnsureResources@webpack-internal:///./.cache/ensure-resources.js:22:30
LocationHandler@webpack-internal:///./.cache/root.js:67:29
LocationProvider@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:84:20
Location@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/@gatsbyjs/reach-router/es/index.js:64:18
Root
dt@webpack-internal:///./node_modules/gatsby-plugin-image/dist/index.browser-44f85d35.js:896:11
StaticQueryStore@webpack-internal:///./.cache/query-result-store.js:158:32
ErrorBoundary@webpack-internal:///./.cache/fast-refresh-overlay/components/error-boundary.js:24:35
DevOverlay@webpack-internal:///./.cache/fast-refresh-overlay/index.js:125:18
RootWrappedWithOverlayAndProvider
App@webpack-internal:///./.cache/app.js:209:68
Feb 8, 2022, 7:36 PM
user Y
Here are the dependencies from my gatsby site:
  "dependencies": {
    "@portabletext/react": "^1.0.2",
    "@sanity/image-url": "^1.0.1",
    "date-fns": "^2.28.0",
    "gatsby": "^4.4.0",
    "gatsby-image": "^3.11.0",
    "gatsby-plugin-image": "2.4.0",
    "gatsby-plugin-postcss": "^5.4.0",
    "gatsby-plugin-react-helmet": "^5.4.0",
    "gatsby-source-sanity": "^7.3.2",
    "react": "^17.0.2",
    "react-dom": "^17.0.2",
    "react-gists": "^1.0.0",
    "react-helmet": "^6.1.0"
  }
Feb 10, 2022, 6:54 AM
user Y
But given that my pending change is the switch from 
@sanity/block-content-to-react
to 
@portabletext/react
, isn’t this error related to that single library? Or are you hooking into something Gatsby specific which is different in the new library?
Feb 10, 2022, 6:08 PM
user Z
yes, that works now. Could you add this info to the migration document?
https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext/blob/main/MIGRATING.md
Feb 10, 2022, 7:35 PM
Will do! Thanks for pointing that out
Feb 10, 2022, 8:28 PM
