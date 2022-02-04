Error when trying to create a dynamic query using Gatsby + Sanity

sanity graphql deploy --playground

GraphQL API deployed to: <https://PROJECT_ID.api.sanity.io/v1/graphql/dev/default>

It is. Behind the scenes, we actually convert GraphQL queries to GROQ.In your terminal, if you runin your studio folder you should get a URL at the end of the output, like this (as long as everything succeeds):If you go to that URL, you should be able to try your queries.