Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error with PortableText components content prop in React/Next.js and solution to migrate to new supported way.

13 replies
Last updated: Aug 12, 2022
I'm struggling with PortableText components content prop in react/next.js. I get this error every time i publish content to the sanity cms editor and try and load the post on my local host.
my nextjs code


&lt;PortableText
            className='mt-10'
            content={post.body}
            dataset={process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET}
            projectId={process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID}
            serializers={{
              h1: (props: any) =&gt; (
                &lt;h1 className='text-2xl font-bold my-5'&gt;{props}&lt;/h1&gt;
              ),
              h2: (props: any) =&gt; (
                &lt;h2 className='text-xl font-bold my-5'&gt;{props}&lt;/h2&gt;
              ),
              li: (props: any) =&gt; &lt;li className='ml-4 list-disc'&gt;{props}&lt;/li&gt;,
              link: ({ href, children }: any) =&gt; (
                &lt;a className='text-blue-500 hover:underline' href={href}&gt;
                  {children}
                &lt;/a&gt;
              ),
            }}
          /&gt;

Aug 12, 2022, 8:13 AM
First suggestion would be to move away from the deprecated portable text renderer. 🙂 This is the new supported way: https://www.sanity.io/docs/portable-text-to-react
Aug 12, 2022, 8:13 AM
thank you!
Aug 12, 2022, 8:14 AM
If you still have the error then, we can check. 🙂
Aug 12, 2022, 8:14 AM
I’m also pretty sure that it should be 
{props.children}
and not hust 
{props}
? (that is, the approach you have for the 
link
serializer)
Aug 12, 2022, 8:17 AM
Ah yes, what Knut said is the actual problem.
Aug 12, 2022, 8:18 AM
But still I encourage you to migrate. 😄
Aug 12, 2022, 8:18 AM
I have migrated and everything works, thank you for the quick response. the only thing im stuck on now is styling 'normal; text. im trying to add y axis padding
im not having success with this


 p: ({ children }: any) =&gt; &lt;p className='font-bold my-2'&gt;{children}&lt;/p&gt;,
Aug 12, 2022, 8:27 AM
can anyone help with this?
Aug 12, 2022, 8:40 AM
p
is not a recognized prop in Portable Text. What you want to customize is 
components.block.normal
.
Aug 12, 2022, 8:43 AM
where can i find that in docs,i must of missed it
Aug 12, 2022, 8:51 AM
Mentioned here: https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext#block 🙂
components={{
  block: {
    normal: ({children}) =&gt; &lt;p&gt;{children}&lt;/p&gt;
  }
}}
Aug 12, 2022, 8:54 AM
totally missed that, i think that's a sign of i need a break. thank you.
Aug 12, 2022, 8:59 AM
💚
Aug 12, 2022, 9:01 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hi everyone, hope you can help me out. I have an issue working with Gatsby and Sanity. When querying for an array of references...Feb 1, 2021
Learning to create custom Sanity Desk components with tutorial videos and guidesApr 30, 2020
Issue with setting value using custom component in Sanity.ioNov 30, 2020
Trouble mapping GraphQL query to component in GatsbyMay 30, 2020
Attaching images to Sanity editor using generated blobsOct 8, 2020
Tips for opening links in a new tab using custom annotation in Sanity.ioApr 14, 2020
Adding a word counter to a content block in Sanity.ioJul 9, 2020
Resolving references in Sanity.io preview content on siteJun 8, 2020
Discussion on implementing pull-quotes in PortableText fields using default rendering or custom components.Aug 27, 2020
How to visually format custom styles in Sanity's block content/richtext editor field.May 20, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.