Getting the average color of an image in Sanity CMS

I have a question, which can also be a feature request 🙂 I want to get the average color of an image (or maybe 2 or 3 color palettes). Now, these are normally done by requesting a smaller image resolution, perform some kind of pixel color average and then use that value. since its a bit expensive I wonder if this can be set when the user updates / changes an image in sanity. Either by a custom component or automatically. Did anyone ever done something like this on the CMS instead of client-side?