GROQ Query Joins - How to get the Name Value on a Reference

1 replies
Last updated: Mar 7, 2021
Hello Sanity friends I'm back working on my sanity project and I'm still super confused on how to do joins
I have a company, which I'm selecting, each company can be one of may types, engineering, jewellery, agriculture, etc

I'd like to get the 
companyType
so I query:
*[_type == "companyType"]{
     ...
    }
Then I have the result:

"result":[13 items
0:{7 items
"_createdAt":"2021-01-07T19:44:08Z"
"_id":"35b2a9f0-8d0b-4037-8062-02571f2333a0"
"_rev":"fS8ElWyBEaytBQCJREP4yC"
"_type":"companyType"
"_updatedAt":"2021-01-07T19:44:08Z"
"name":"Energy"
"slug":{2 items
"_type":"slug"
"current":"energy"
}
}
So this name is 
Energy
if I want to get the 
companyType
name in another query (which should return an array) how do I do that? Here's an example company
"result":[2 items
0:{14 items
"_createdAt":"2021-03-07T11:09:25Z"
"_id":"a832b6ff-9922-486a-842a-f59a35917323"
"_rev":"3p8Css1F5fRljRvMHcTddx"
"_type":"company"
"_updatedAt":"2021-03-07T11:09:25Z"
"companyPhone":"01322779068"
"companyType":[1 item
0:{3 items
"_key":"b2727521e1cf"
"_ref":"39b7d789-f6e8-48f3-bc13-96e831008528"
"_type":"reference"
}
]
"companyUrl":"<https://shoppy.com>"
"county":{2 items
"_ref":"4682fc71-885e-47f7-acc8-1267b4fefd44"
"_type":"reference"
}
"description":"A shoppy shop"
"image":{2 items
"_type":"image"
"asset":{...}2 items
}
"name":"Shoppy Shop"
"slug":{2 items
"_type":"slug"
"current":"shoppy-shop"
}
"visible":true
}
I want to join the company 
_ref
to the 
companyType
_id
right?
I really can't get my head around how the language syntax works and am struggling to get the name value on a reference

Thanks in advance sorry for text wall!
Mar 7, 2021, 12:11 PM
*[_type == "company"]{
  ...,
  companyType[]-&gt;,
}
Or

*[_type == "company"]{
  ...,
  companyType[]-&gt;{
    _id,
    name,
    slug
  },
}

So the logic in the projection is:

companyType
&lt;= pick companyType field (which is an array of company types
[]
&lt;= traverse the array (this is the part that trips most people up at first)
-&gt;
 &lt;= join the 
_ref
 by looking for a document that has it as an 
_id
Mar 7, 2021, 3:37 PM

