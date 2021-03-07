companyType

*[_type == "companyType"]{ ... }

"result":[13 items 0:{7 items "_createdAt":"2021-01-07T19:44:08Z" "_id":"35b2a9f0-8d0b-4037-8062-02571f2333a0" "_rev":"fS8ElWyBEaytBQCJREP4yC" "_type":"companyType" "_updatedAt":"2021-01-07T19:44:08Z" "name":"Energy" "slug":{2 items "_type":"slug" "current":"energy" } }

"result":[2 items 0:{14 items "_createdAt":"2021-03-07T11:09:25Z" "_id":"a832b6ff-9922-486a-842a-f59a35917323" "_rev":"3p8Css1F5fRljRvMHcTddx" "_type":"company" "_updatedAt":"2021-03-07T11:09:25Z" "companyPhone":"01322779068" "companyType":[1 item 0:{3 items "_key":"b2727521e1cf" "_ref":"39b7d789-f6e8-48f3-bc13-96e831008528" "_type":"reference" } ] "companyUrl":"<https://shoppy.com>" "county":{2 items "_ref":"4682fc71-885e-47f7-acc8-1267b4fefd44" "_type":"reference" } "description":"A shoppy shop" "image":{2 items "_type":"image" "asset":{...}2 items } "name":"Shoppy Shop" "slug":{2 items "_type":"slug" "current":"shoppy-shop" } "visible":true }

Hello Sanity friends I'm back working on my sanity project and I'm still super confused on how to do joinsI have a company, which I'm selecting, each company can be one of may types, engineering, jewellery, agriculture, etcI'd like to get theso I query:Then I have the result:So this name isif I want to get thename in another query (which should return an array) how do I do that? Here's an example companyI want to join the companyto theright?I really can't get my head around how the language syntax works and am struggling to get the name value on a referenceThanks in advance sorry for text wall!