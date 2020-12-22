Pricing update: Free users
Hello everyone, can anyone tell me how to access document data from within the structure builder?

6 replies
Last updated: Dec 22, 2020

Hello everyone,can anyone tell me how to access document data from within the structure builder?

import client from "@sanity/client"

client.getDocument('tags').then(tags =&gt; {
    console.log(`${tags.tagArray}`)
})
i get the error message:
TypeError: _client.default.getDocument is not a function
at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:180469:17) at __webpack_require__ (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js
:713:30) at fn (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js
:118:20) at loadStructure (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:179724:15) at DeskTool.derivePanes (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:401564:56) at DeskTool.derivePanes (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:441377:25) at DeskTool.componentDidMount (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:401673:10) at DeskTool.componentDidMount (/static/js/app.bundle.js
:441367:123) at commitLifeCycles (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js
:23112:22) at commitLayoutEffects (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js
:26101:7)

Dec 22, 2020, 10:43 AM

The default export of 

@sanity/client
is a sanity client constructor, not a singleton. You need to construct a client, then you can access its documents

Dec 22, 2020, 11:07 AM

See the introductory example on how to construct one https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client

Dec 22, 2020, 11:09 AM

well that helps, thanks a lot

Dec 22, 2020, 11:31 AM

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client
will do the trick 🙂

Dec 22, 2020, 12:57 PM

Here's another example using observables to make the structure real-time https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/deskStructureWithRoles.js

Dec 22, 2020, 12:59 PM

