Help with filtering posts by tag in GROQ and React

🙏

import { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import sanityClient from "../../client.js"; import { Link, useLocation } from "react-router-dom"; import styles from "./allPosts.module.scss"; import { useMousePosition } from "../Animation/useMousePosition" export default function AllPosts() { const [allPostsData, setAllPosts] = useState(null); const position = useMousePosition(); const location = useLocation() console.log(location) useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[_type == "post" ]{ title, slug, tags, mainImage{ asset ->{ _id, url, alt, } } }` ) .then((data) => setAllPosts(data)) .catch(console.error) }, []) return ( <div className={styles.flex}> <div className={styles.landingTitle}> {position.x}:{position.y} <h1 className={styles.verticalText}>Work</h1> </div> <div className={styles.wrapper}> {allPostsData && allPostsData.map((post, index) => ( <Link to={'/' + post.slug.current} key={post.slug.current}> <span key={index}> <img className={styles.heroImage} src={post.mainImage.asset.url} caption={post.mainImage.caption} alt={post.mainImage.alt} /> <h2 className={styles.title}> {post.title} </h2> </span> </Link> ))} </div> </div> ) }

Hello, Im trying to understans GROQ and need help understanding what to do next. I want to in post filter all tags with the string internship and let them show when pushing the button on the navbar. This is my code.