Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Help with querying and displaying Portable Text blocks in Vue

15 replies
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Heyy, I’m stuck with the portable text in vue.. has someone a real life code example, where you query the block and give it back to the SanityBlock Component? That would help me a lot.
Jan 4, 2023, 9:52 AM
Well not in vue, but I do have some in next js (here is a guide which shows a very narrow case from schema to component), but it might help. I looked into the vue pt repo and you should be fine understanding the way PT works and then transfer your knowledge into vue instead of react 🙂
Jan 4, 2023, 10:22 AM
Jan 4, 2023, 10:22 AM
Hmm thanks, but that didn’t help.. i just want to query the full block and display it as it is in html without any custom fields in it
Jan 4, 2023, 10:27 AM
okay then you just have to check our docs, guides and blog articles (there is a lot in there), plus the vue repos ReadMe’s pretty clear as well.Unless you want some specific help on a step, I would start there
🙂
Jan 4, 2023, 10:31 AM
Okey thank you 🙂
Jan 4, 2023, 10:32 AM
Why do i need a component in the serializers function?

&lt;template&gt;
  &lt;SanityBlocks :blocks="blocks" :serializers="serializers" /&gt;
&lt;/template&gt;

&lt;script&gt;
import { SanityBlocks } from 'sanity-blocks-vue-component';
import CustomComponent from 'CustomComponent.vue';

export default {
  components: { SanityBlocks },
  setup() {
    const blocks = [...]; // Sanity block text
    const serializers = {
      types: {
        custom: CustomComponent,
      },
    };
    return { blocks, serializers };
  }
}
&lt;/script&gt;

Jan 4, 2023, 10:46 AM
Isn’t there an easier way to render a basic richtext array than making a serializer for every sort of tag… that seems very complicated.. Or is there a Array to HTML plugin or something like that.. 😄
Jan 4, 2023, 11:24 AM
You only need to serialise your custom components and blocks. The rest will work out of the box
Jan 4, 2023, 11:52 AM
I would recommend reading the docs and ReadMe’s 😉
Jan 4, 2023, 11:53 AM
What is your blocker and what have you tried out?
Jan 4, 2023, 11:53 AM
I don’t quite understand how to configure the serializer. Why do I have to add a component and what does it have to look like?
Jan 4, 2023, 11:57 AM
There i query the block:
&lt;template&gt;
    &lt;div :class="name"&gt;
        &lt;SanityBlocks :block="content.impressumContent" /&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
&lt;/template&gt;

&lt;script&gt;
    import { SanityBlocks } from 'sanity-blocks-vue-component';
    import sanity from "../../sanity.js";

    const query = `*[_type == "impressum"]{
        impressumContent,
    }[0]
    `
    export default {
        components: { 
            SanityBlocks 
        },
        data() {
            return {
                name: 'p-impressum',
                loading: true,
                content: [],
                }
            },
        created() {
            this.fetchData();
        },
        methods: {
            fetchData() {
                this.error = this.impressum = null;
                this.loading = true;
                sanity.fetch(query).then(
                    (content) =&gt; {
                        this.loading = false;
                        this.content = content;
                    },
                    (error) =&gt; {
                        this.error = error;
                    }
                );
            }
        }
    }
&lt;/script&gt;
And That is the Scheme of the queried document:


export default {
    name: 'impressum',
    type: 'document',
    title: 'Impressum',
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'impressumContent',
            title: 'Impressum Content',
            type: 'array',
            of: [
                {
                    type: 'block'
                },
            ]
        }
    ]
}
Jan 4, 2023, 12:12 PM
If i console.log(content.impressumContent) i get the block so the fetch worked. But the &lt;SanityBlocks/&gt; does nothing.. and i can’t get my head around it.
Jan 4, 2023, 12:16 PM
user J
can you find mistakes?
Jan 5, 2023, 8:27 AM
Got it. Sorry
Jan 5, 2023, 9:27 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.