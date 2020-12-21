Pricing update: Free users
Hi, I need help with Iframe preview, I have a `route` schema with unique `slug` (`/lb/123`) and also I have `page` schema with the content for that route now the problemis...

9 replies
Last updated: Dec 21, 2020

Hi, I need help with Iframe preview, I have a 

route
schema with unique 
slug
(
/lb/123
) and also I have 
page
schema with the content for that route now the problem is how do I add the 
slug
property to the 
page
schema so the preview can work ? been stuck on this from hours 😪

Dec 21, 2020, 8:15 PM

So you want to get the 

route
that a page is connected to, and show the preview for that route, right?

Dec 21, 2020, 8:25 PM

Exactly, I have the page referenced in the route schema.

{
      name: 'page',
      type: 'reference',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required(),
      description: 'The page you want to appear at this path. Remember it needs to be published.',
      to: [
        {
          type: 'page'
        }
      ]
    },
I just need to access the 
slug
for this route on the connected page!

Dec 21, 2020, 8:27 PM

let me just test a thing real quick

Dec 21, 2020, 8:31 PM

Check if something like this work:

 S.documentList()
              .title('Active pages')
              .id('pages')
              .schemaType('page')
              .menuItems(S.documentTypeList('page').getMenuItems())
              .filter('_type == "page" &amp;&amp; _id in *[_type == "route"].page._ref')
              .child(async documentId =&gt; {
                const slug = await client.fetch(
                  `*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; page._ref == $documentId][0].slug.current`,
                  { documentId }
                )
                return S.document()
                  .documentId(documentId)
                  .schemaType('page')
                  .views([
                    S.view.form(),
                    S.view.component(PagePreview).title('preview'.options({ slug })
                  ])
              })
          ),

Dec 21, 2020, 8:36 PM

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client
in the top of the file

Dec 21, 2020, 8:37 PM

you can of course do this datafetching in the preview component too, might even be better actually

Dec 21, 2020, 8:37 PM

Thank you, I'm getting 

id
is required for view item error

Dec 21, 2020, 8:50 PM

yeah, i forgot to add a 

.title('Preview')
 to the component

Dec 21, 2020, 8:50 PM

Oh yes! Thank you so much for your time! It works! 🎉

Dec 21, 2020, 8:55 PM

