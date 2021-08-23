Skip to content
How to add a custom icon in the Editor Modal in Sanity.io

16 replies
Last updated: Aug 23, 2021
I've created a couple of dynamic sections with the rich text editor in sanity. Is it possible to have a custom icon for each section?
Aug 20, 2021, 7:37 PM
cc:
user A
Aug 20, 2021, 7:37 PM
Are you looking for this kind of thing? There’s pretty good info in this bit of documentation: https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views#d82fd035385f
Aug 20, 2021, 7:40 PM
Kindof but I'm looking for similar Image for Rich Text editor previews and not in the list pane.
user R
Aug 20, 2021, 7:42 PM
Might be worth giving it a go. Looking at this tutorial on adding custom elements to the Block editor, the preview bit looks exactly the same: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-how-to-add-a-custom-youtube-embed-block#8d08a02d3d04 🤷
Aug 20, 2021, 7:46 PM
Nope! It won't show a preview for items in a custom editor modal.Thanks again
user R
Aug 20, 2021, 8:00 PM
Can you post that part of your schema?
Aug 20, 2021, 8:06 PM
user A
Aug 20, 2021, 8:08 PM
Every data ie title and its contents are read dynamically and I've already shown a preview in editor.
I want to show a custom icon in Editor Modal!
Aug 20, 2021, 8:10 PM
user A
Aug 20, 2021, 8:10 PM
Aug 20, 2021, 8:16 PM
Hi
user A
I tried adding preview but it isn't working for me!
Am I missing out something?
Aug 22, 2021, 4:58 AM
Could you try moving the previews to be siblings of the 
fields
arrays on the objects?

{
  type: 'object',
  name: 'question',
  title: 'Question',
  fields: [
    // ...
  ],
  preview: {
    // ...
  },
}
Aug 23, 2021, 4:00 AM
Woo hoo! That worked.Thanks for your awesome support
user A
🙂
Aug 23, 2021, 1:08 PM
Glad to hear it! 👍
Aug 23, 2021, 4:28 PM

