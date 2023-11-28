How to connect an external API and show a dropdown component in Sanity.

Hello, awesome people!

I am starting a big ecom project for a famous sports brand. I have a question, we will be using Centra as our ecom engine, and would like to be able to show products and collections as part of Sanity.



Let's say for example I have a "BEST SELLING" content block. I would like to be able to select the product inside Sanity, and not have to go to Centra, get the product ID, and then copy paste that into Sanity.



If you know what I mean?



What is the best way to connect to an external API and show a dropdown component or something in Sanity? (Maybe Sanity even offers their component library for dropdowns I can reuse?)



Thank you so much!

