Thanks for responding. Not necessarily -- all my slug fields are on their own separate schema, of course, and I can of course hardcode a contextual prefix leading up to the spot where the slug would go, but I'd like it to update as they write or upon "committing" the change to the slug with the handy Generate button.As an example, if the slug field is on the document type "listing", there's no query necessary for me to hardcode " domainname.com/listing/ " some place like the description, but as they typefor their slug, it'd be great if the URL display string would follow in kind and ultimately join the hardcoded bit to form " domainname.com/listing/123-main-st ".Bonus points if I could make it a true external link via React / JSX like some of the fun label experiments we've seen lately.As far as I am currently aware we can doamazing transformations on the actual slug itself interactively, but not the label-y kind of things like, er, the label, and the description.Am I overthinking things again and there's a simpler, smarter approach to the use case? =P I think even more than I type, so just imagine the signal/noise ratio inside my head haha =)