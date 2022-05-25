If I wanted to have the "slug" input show a description underneath that revealed the full (intended) URL to my site, am I right in thinking that would require a custom input component, since "description" appears to be a normal property?

Also, if I am "just" changing the component itself, I don't have to have a new/different schema/field and experience data loss if the slug fields already exist, correct? It's just a different way to "dress up" the field produced ( a misnomer, I know, since it's functional as well as aesthetic -- I am just thinking in terms of, it's all just a different way to get data stored into the system, still )

