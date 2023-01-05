How to create a page builder with repeater functionality in Sanity.io

Hi, I am testing out Sanity after coming from WP and im looking to be able to build a page builder that is just as good as the ones I create using Advanced Custom Fields for WordPress. So far Sanity has been super easy to work with and it looks like most of the functionality im looking for is here except for the ability to add a "repeater" inside a "repeater". I believe the closest element to this on Sanity is the "array" field, but I can't seem to put another inside of it. Is there anyway to get this functionality?