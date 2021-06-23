Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Filter Posts by Category Name in Next.js?

3 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2021

How to filter posts by schema name “category” using GROQ in next.js? Usually I have to use a query to load my data. But how do you dynamically change the query on filter?

Jun 22, 2021, 1:27 PM

Assuming your category is a reference &amp; you have the category’s 

_id
, you can use a variable, either with groq:

fetch(`*[_type == 'post' &amp;&amp; references($catId)]`, { catId: 'persian' })
or just string query:


const catId = 'persian'

fetch(`*[_type == 'post' &amp;&amp; references(${catId})]`)
if you have multiple categories, you may also do something like this


fetch(`*[_type == 'post' &amp;&amp; references(*[_id in $categories]._id)]`, { categories: ['persian', 'bobtail', 'maine_coon'] })

Jun 22, 2021, 3:16 PM

user G
so the categories: can also be a const with array of categories pulled from sanity and filter and map the content with hooks right?

Jun 22, 2021, 11:21 PM

Yes that's right, you would get the array of categories from another fetch

Jun 23, 2021, 12:22 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.