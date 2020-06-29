Skip to content
How to generate and reverse-engineer the schema.json File from a Production Deployment of the Studio?

3 replies
Last updated: Jun 29, 2020

Is there any way to download / generate / reverse-engineer the 

schema.json
file from a production deployment of the studio?
Basically I lost the schema file locally and hadn't pushed it anywhere.

I do have the production access.

Jun 29, 2020, 10:08 PM
Jun 29, 2020, 10:14 PM

Awesome, just did exactly that actually 🙂
Based on this recommendation:
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1556521139480300?thread_ts=1556452038.476000&amp;cid=C9Z7RC3V1
Thanks

user Y
!

Jun 29, 2020, 10:18 PM

Hope you were able to salvage it - and yeah, please 

git init
it next time :)

Jun 29, 2020, 10:25 PM

