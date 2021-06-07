Hey Racheal! The goal is to have three branches, one master, one called production and one called staging. Production and staging is branched from master. In staging I want to be able to change the structure of the current studio and also add some things. This is then merged in to production, where we do some testing and where the client can test it out. And when given an OK, production is merged in to master (which is their current studio) and this will be their new updated studio. Since the client is using the studio it's importent that no changes are made before eveything is in order. Sorry, it's a bit confusing. So, if I use spaces production and staging can share studio and have diffrent datasets, right? But since they share studio, if I make changes to the studio in the stagingbranch these changes will also be seen if I switch dataset in the studio?