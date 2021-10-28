Skip to content
How to Load an Image Using the Original File Name

Last updated: Oct 28, 2021

I am pretty sure that I've seen this somewhere, but I can't find it. Is there a way to load an image using its original file name (through the URL)?

Oct 27, 2021, 10:05 PM

Hey Christopher! To clarify, are you talking about using the original filename when using the imageUrl builder?

Oct 27, 2021, 10:47 PM

Not quite. I need to feed it into GatsbyImage, so I have:

        const gatsbyImageData = imageUrlsAndFilesNames[domNode.attribs.src].gatsbyImageData
        return (
          &lt;GatsbyImage image={gatsbyImageData} className={domNode.attribs.class} alt={domNode.attribs.alt} /&gt;
        )

Oct 27, 2021, 10:49 PM

I had to hit the graphQL for all images (3500+) build an array, then filter through the results just to pull out one, but there must be an easier way.

Oct 27, 2021, 10:50 PM

Ah, I see what you mean. I'll play around with it and see if I can come up with a better solution.

Oct 28, 2021, 6:09 PM

Actually, I solved it another way, but I was wondering if we can eventually do that.... use the original filename as a parameter. Thanks for your help

user M
!

Oct 28, 2021, 6:10 PM

