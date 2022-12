user V

{ title: 'slug', name: 'slugName', type: 'slug', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), },

Hi! You can do this by adding a required validation rule to the field, here is an example:Here is the documentation on validation for further context: https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation Also, here is documentation for the slug field that provides the validation and options available specifically for slugs: https://www.sanity.io/docs/slug-type I hope this helps!