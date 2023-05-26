renderDefault

{props.renderDefault(props.children)}

Hi all! We're using three kinds of annotation for a particular document: internal links, external links, and defined terms. In the Portable Text Editor, I would like to render the annotated text with a different color for each kind of annotation. I've built custom annotation preview components, but I can't figure out how to override the styling given bySo, to put it simply, how can I override the styling given bywithout losing functionality?