How to pull image src from Sanity using React

const query = `{ "featured": *[_type == "featured"]{name, genre, image}, "banner": *[_type == "banner"][0]{image} // [0] will get the banner document with the last update }`; const Home = () => { const [products, setProducts] = useState([]); const [bannerData, setBannerData] = useState({}); // CHANGE THIS useEffect(() => { client .fetch(query) .then(({ featured, banner }) => { setProducts(featured); setBannerData(banner); //console.log({ featured, banner }); }) .catch((error) => console.log(error)); }, []); return ( <> <Header /> <div className="container"> {/* CHANGE FROM HERE */} {bannerData?.image && <Carousel autoplay className="carousel"> <img src={urlFor(bannerData.image).url()} className="carousel-img" alt="carousel" ></img> </Carousel>} {/* …TO HERE */} <div className="cards"> {products.length > 0 && products.map((product) => { return ( <Card className="card" key={product._id}> <Link> { product.image && product.image.map(img => ( <img key={img._key} src={urlFor(img).url()} alt={product.name} className="card-content" /> )) } <h4>{product.name}</h4> </Link> </Card> ); })} </div> </div> </> ); };

Yeah, sorry. It’s so easy to miss things when I don’t run the code. So the reason this isn’t working is that we’re settingto be an empty array by default. Looking through your code it seems to me that maybe you want to rethink your data modelling a bit as well? Since you have ayou probably wantto have an array of images, and not just the one image it has now? Anyways, given the data structures you have now, I think this code should work.