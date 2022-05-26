Hello Sanity Experts ! I have this issue trying to figured out how to reference an enclosing document of a reference in groq. I have the following schema:





{ name: 'dad', title: 'Daddy', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: "Daddy's Name", type: 'string', }, { name: 'kids', title: 'Kids', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'kid' }], }, ], } ] } { name: 'kid', title: 'Kid', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: "Kid's Name", type: 'string', }, { title: 'Friend', name: 'friend', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'kid' }] }, ] }

- Dad1 - Kid1 - friend -> Kid2 - Dad2 - Kid2

*[_type=="kid"]{ name, "parentName": ^.name, "friendsName": friend->name, "friendsDadsName": friend.^.name <- NOT WORKING }

Here's my sample data:And here's my gorq query issue:Is this even possible?