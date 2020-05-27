list

{ name: 'mySelectField', type: 'string', options: { list: (doc, options) => { return MY_VALUES; } // <-- Like this!? } }

_key

Hello! Have anybody got any experience with returning dynamicvalues for a string field using a function? Is this possible somehow?TLDR; I'd like to refer to inlined objects in array in the same document using theirproperty, and populating the string dropdown with the existing values.