leaflet-input.json

for anyone who uses the Leaflet.js map input plugin with mapbox, how do you store the the mapbox api token securely? If you are like me and check in all your studio config, the leaflet.js plugin creates afile for you to interact and configure the plugin with. One of the fields is 'accessToken', and im not sure how to both check in this file, all while giving leaflet access to my token (its just a json file, its not a .js file, so i cant access env vars or import the token from some keystore)