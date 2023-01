orders?orderId=778

export const getServerSideProps = async () => { const orderDetails = await sanityClient.fetch( `*[_type == "orders" && orderId.current == $orderId][0]{...}` ) return { props: { orderDetails, }, } }

router.query

const { orderId } = router.query

Hey everyone. Quick question, how can I set params for a query from a URL parameter? Say I have this url:and I want to fetch the order 778 from Sanity:I know I can usein Next.js sowill read the URL param, but I can’t seem to be able to pass it as params to the groq query.