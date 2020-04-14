How to use Custom Input Components on a Field of Type ‘Object’
1 replies
Last updated: Apr 14, 2020
M
Hello people of the sanity community! I am trying to get my head around custom input components used on an field of type ‘object’. This is the object in question, I have it as a part of my Product document.
The object has some more attributes but they aren’t needed for this example, so I have a custom input component that prepopulates the product names and respective values with information from our PIM, in order for the user to select a product name from a dropdown and you have all the values you want to set like this as an object:
export default { title: 'Product Info', name: 'productInfo', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Product Id', name: 'productId', type: 'number' }, { title: 'Product Storage Id', name: 'storageId', type: 'number' }, { title: 'hasAttributes', name: 'hasAttributes', type: 'boolean' }, ] }
So my question is, how would I use the PatchEvent set() specified in the documentation for an more complex object than a single string or number? If I provided an object would it be able to map the keys to the fieldnames in the schema? Below is provided of the example from the documentation with the single number.
{ productId: 90922, storageId: 29992, hasAttributes: true }
const createPatchFrom = value => PatchEvent.from(value === '' ? unset() : set(Number(value)))
Apr 13, 2020, 6:25 PM
M
For anyone having the same problem as I: I figured out that patches from custom input and the http api probably worked the same under the hood. So by looking at the documentation here, https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-patches , I made this work by sending in an object with keys as the field names and values as the new values that I wanted.
user Yor someone at Sanity, Id love to help extend the documentation for https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets to cover objects as well! Let me know if you want me to write something up that you can look through, edit and publish!
Apr 14, 2020, 7:06 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.