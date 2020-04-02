Skip to content
How to Use the "of" property in a "block" schema type

5 replies
Last updated: Apr 2, 2020

I'm struggling to find guides/tutorials relating to the "block" schema type using the "of" property? I seem to be missing a trick. Can anyone point me in the right direction? Thanks.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/block-type#of-d0f97ffa1dd9

Apr 1, 2020, 7:30 PM

something like this?

{
      title: "Body Copy",
      name: "bodyCopy",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "block" }, { type: "inlineImage" }]
    }

Apr 1, 2020, 7:39 PM

to really use portable text its an 

array
type 
of
... then add your types ... in this example that is 
block
and a custom object i made called 
inlineImage

Apr 1, 2020, 7:40 PM

user N
Thanks for the quick response!
I'm looking at 
inline
content within 
block
type.
From the docs the 
block
type 
of
property states:"An array of inline content types that you can place in running text from the Insert menu."

What types are considered inline? I thought 
string
would be one? I can't use type 
span
for some reason.
The example in the docs has:

{
title: 'Rich text',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
of: [
{type: 'footnote'}
]
}
]
}

But no explanation of 
footnote
type.
I was hoping to inject like a placeholder. For example, you want to inject the site name without the need to manually enter it.

I tried the following:

blot.js

`{
title: 'Blot',
name: 'blot',
type: 'string',
options: {
list: [
{ title: 
My Site Name
, value: 'site_name' }, ...
]}`

document.js


{
  title: 'Body Text',
  name: 'body',

type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'block',
      of: [
        {type: 'blot'}
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Apr 1, 2020, 9:52 PM

ahh, i'm tracking .. i think 

blot
in this case would likely need to be another type in the array, possibly even as a 
reference
type, since that's what you're actually trying to do.. reference the type of 
blot

Apr 1, 2020, 10:15 PM

Thanks

user N
that worked like a charm!
I changed it to the following:


{
  type: 'block'
  of: [
     { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'some_document'}] }
  ]
}

Apr 2, 2020, 8:09 AM

