user N
Thanks for the quick response!
I'm looking at
inline
content within
block
type.
From the docs the
block
type
of
property states:"An array of inline content types that you can place in running text from the Insert menu."
What types are considered inline? I thought
string
would be one? I can't use type
span
for some reason.
The example in the docs has:
{
title: 'Rich text',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
of: [
{type: 'footnote'}
]
}
]
}
But no explanation of
footnote
type.
I was hoping to inject like a placeholder. For example, you want to inject the site name without the need to manually enter it.
I tried the following:
blot.js
`{
title: 'Blot',
name: 'blot',
type: 'string',
options: {
list: [
{ title:
My Site Name
, value: 'site_name' }, ...
]}`
document.js
{
title: 'Body Text',
name: 'body',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
of: [
{type: 'blot'}
]
}
]
}
Apr 1, 2020, 9:52 PM