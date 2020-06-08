Pricing update: Free users
I'm having a hard time doing a client side query, tried using the HTTP API but the URI encoding for '&amp;&amp;' and '-&gt;' seemed to be causing problems so I tried importing...

Last updated: Jun 8, 2020

I'm having a hard time doing a client side query, tried using the HTTP API but the URI encoding for '&amp;&amp;' and '-&gt;' seemed to be causing problems so I tried importing the js client to the browser but its pretty confusing to get set up with Sapper. Anyone solved either of these approaches?

Jun 7, 2020, 9:17 PM

Have you had a look at this starter template for Sapper? https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-sapper-blog/tree/master/template/web

Jun 7, 2020, 9:40 PM

Yes I'm working off the template. My issue is I want to create a client-side search. As far as I can tell everything in the template is static server-side generated.

Jun 7, 2020, 9:43 PM

I'm trying to work backwards from this example: https://www.sanity.io/docs/minimal-example

Jun 7, 2020, 9:45 PM

But the page loads before I get results back from the client

Jun 7, 2020, 9:46 PM

I eventually got things working using this info in case anyone else had similar issues https://stackoverflow.com/questions/59629947/how-do-i-load-an-external-js-library-in-svelte-sapper

Jun 8, 2020, 6:45 AM

